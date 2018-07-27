Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds out for rest of 2018 after knee surgery

Mark Reynolds is facing a long spell on the sidelines

Aberdeen’s Mark Reynolds has undergone knee surgery and will be out for, at least, the rest of 2018.

The defender picked up a serious knee injury in pre-season and manager Derek McInnes says the club's "worst fears" were confirmed as he underwent surgery on Thursday.

"We're going to be without him for the next six or seven months," McInnes revealed.

"So it's a huge blow especially when these things happen in a pre-season game, but injuries are part and parcel of that.

"Knowing the character that Mark has, we're hoping his rehabilitation will be as straight forward as possible."

The 31-year-old first joined Aberdeen in 2012 on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. He made the move permanent the following year and has made 237 appearances for the club.

McInnes believes that Reynolds has the character to recover from the setback.

"We're disappointed for ourselves because we're missing an important player," he added.

"But we're disappointed for Mark because he had worked extremely hard during the close season to give himself the best chance of being that important player he has always been for us.

"Unfortunately, he's going to have to take a back seat now and work hard with the physios but I wouldn't bet against him coming back as strong as ever."

Aberdeen drew 1-1 with Burnley in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie on Thursday and begin the new Scottish Premiership season against Rangers at Pittordie on August 5.