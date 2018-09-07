Oran Kearney appointed as new St Mirren manager

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney joins St Mirren after failing to get the job in the summer

Oran Kearney is the new St Mirren manager after being appointed by the club on a three-year deal.

Kearney joins from the NIFL Premiership club Coleraine FC and will take over from Alan Stubbs, who was sacked earlier this week.

The 40-year-old was interviewed for the job before Stubbs was appointed in the summer.

"It's been a rollercoaster 72 hours to be honest. it's all been very surreal," Kearney told the club website.

"I had an interview in the summer that went well and I got a really good feeling about the people in charge at the club. I didn't get the job at that point but I said what's for you won't go by you and here I am.

St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Oran Kearney as manager. https://t.co/jy8Q8BvzuWhttps://t.co/P02xbb9sgQ pic.twitter.com/S8bf1htkos — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) September 7, 2018

"There were a few things I had to sort out but I feel at this stage it's the right move for me and I can't wait to get started."

St Mirren won their opening game of the season 2-1 at home to bottom club Dundee but have lost their last three, with a 4-1 defeat at leaders Hearts proving to be Stubbs' final match in charge.

Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Oran in as our new manager. He is a highly impressive individual and I look forward to working with him."

St Mirren face Celtic on September 14 after the international break.