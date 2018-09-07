Oran Kearney appointed as new St Mirren manager
By Shona Duthie
Last Updated: 07/09/18 1:28pm
Oran Kearney is the new St Mirren manager after being appointed by the club on a three-year deal.
Kearney joins from the NIFL Premiership club Coleraine FC and will take over from Alan Stubbs, who was sacked earlier this week.
The 40-year-old was interviewed for the job before Stubbs was appointed in the summer.
"It's been a rollercoaster 72 hours to be honest. it's all been very surreal," Kearney told the club website.
"I had an interview in the summer that went well and I got a really good feeling about the people in charge at the club. I didn't get the job at that point but I said what's for you won't go by you and here I am.
St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Oran Kearney as manager. https://t.co/jy8Q8BvzuWhttps://t.co/P02xbb9sgQ pic.twitter.com/S8bf1htkos— St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) September 7, 2018
"There were a few things I had to sort out but I feel at this stage it's the right move for me and I can't wait to get started."
St Mirren won their opening game of the season 2-1 at home to bottom club Dundee but have lost their last three, with a 4-1 defeat at leaders Hearts proving to be Stubbs' final match in charge.
Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Oran in as our new manager. He is a highly impressive individual and I look forward to working with him."
St Mirren face Celtic on September 14 after the international break.
