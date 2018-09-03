Alan Stubbs sacked by St Mirren after less than three months in charge

St Mirren have parted company with manager Alan Stubbs after less than three months in charge.

Former Hibernian and Rotherham boss Stubbs was only appointed by Paisley-based St Mirren in June.

But Saturday's 4-1 defeat at league leaders Hearts - St Mirren's third loss in four matches - has prompted the club to embark upon a change of direction.

A club statement read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that it has tonight parted company with manager Alan Stubbs with immediate effect.

"Careful consideration was given to this decision and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.

"The club would like to thank Alan for his work during his time in charge at The Simple Digital Arena and wish him the best for the future.

"The club will keep supporters informed as new arrangements are put in place and thank them for their patience and ongoing support."