St Mirren make approach for Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney interviewed for the St Mirren job before Alan Stubbs was appointed

St Mirren have made an approach for Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, Sky Sports News understands.

The Scottish Premiership club are looking for a new manager following the sacking of Alan Stubbs on Monday after less than three months in charge.

Kearney was interviewed for the job before Stubbs was appointed in the summer.

St Mirren won their opening game of the season 2-1 at home to bottom club Dundee but have lost their last three, with Saturday's 4-1 defeat at leaders Hearts proving to be Stubbs' final match in charge.