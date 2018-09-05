Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller win appeal against Rangers

Kenny Miller (left) and Lee Wallace (right) have won their appeal against Rangers

Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have won their appeal against the sanctions imposed on them by Rangers last season.

Wallace and Miller were fined by Rangers after an alleged bust-up with former manager Graeme Murty following the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic in April.

Defender Wallace was fined four weeks' wages by Rangers, while striker Miller was fined two weeks' wages.

In a statement released by Rangers, a club spokesperson said: "The club is surprised by the decision of the SPFL's Tribunal on this matter and disappointed that the decision seems to have been leaked before the club were advised of it by the SPFL.

Miller and Wallace were both fined by Rangers after an alleged bust-up with former boss Graeme Murty

"Decisions on such matters deal largely with procedural issues, not the conduct which gave rise to the club's sanctions.

"The club was only presented with a 40 plus page decision after 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday) and will now take some time to consider matters before deciding how to proceed."

Wallace remains at the club, but was left out of manager Steven Gerrard's Europa League squad which was named on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard has left Wallace out of his Europa League squad

Miller departed Rangers in the summer after his contract expired and joined newly-promoted Livingston as the club's player/manager.

He left after only seven weeks in the role to focus solely on his playing career and signed a two-year deal with Dundee in August.