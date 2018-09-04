Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will not face SFA action

Kristoffer Ajer exchanges words with Allan McGregor

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will not face action from the SFA compliance officer following Sunday's Old Firm game.

McGregor appeared to kick out at Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer during the first half of Rangers' 1-0 defeat at Celtic Park, but referee Willie Collum did not see the incident.

After the match Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he would be speaking to the 36-year-old after admitting he had "lashed out".

Three former match officials were consulted about the incident but did not reach a unanimous agreement to take the matter forward.

All three of the ex-category one referees must arrive at the same decision for a notice to be raised.

McGregor is currently on Scotland duty ahead of Friday's game with Belgium and will now be free for Rangers' home fixture against Dundee a week on Saturday.

