Gareth McAuley considers Rangers 'bigger than a lot of English clubs'

Gareth McAuley believes Rangers are as big as many English clubs

Gareth McAuley says he considers Rangers as big as many English clubs after the Northern Irishman completed his move to Ibrox on Monday.

The central defender signed a one-year contract with Rangers to become Steven Gerrard's 15th summer signing.

McAuley, 38, who was relegated from the Premier League with West Brom last season, says that it is a privilege to join the club he supports.

"It's massive for me personally. My family support the club and me myself as well," he told RangersTV.

"The street I was born on, the kerbs are painted red, white and blue so to get the opportunity to play for this famous club is amazing.

"I'm delighted to be here. I feel very honoured to be here and privileged as well.

"I have been here on a European night and the atmosphere is fantastic and electric, and it will be something I really look forward to.

"I feel there is a chance to win things here and a chance to be a part of something special.

"I've played a lot of games in the Premier League, but this club to me is as big as if not even bigger than a lot of the clubs in England.

"You see the support - it's there every week. This is a massive club and for me, to be given the chance to be here, I feel really privileged."

McAuley in action for West Brom

McAuley spent seven seasons at The Hawthorns, scoring 15 goals for the club in more than 200 appearances, but was released following relegation to the Championship last season.

Despite coming in as a more senior member of the squad, McAuley insisted that he wants to play a significant role on the pitch, although he accepted that Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Joe Worrall could all provide stiff competition.

He said: "I have been watching the games and (Goldson and Katic) are good players who have been doing really well and the manager is really pleased with them as well.

Nikola Katic celebrates his goal

"It is up to me to challenge them and to try and get in the team, but also to help develop them as well as they are the future of the club and the means to moving forward as well.

"They are young boys and anything I can help them with, I will certainly do that.

"General fitness-wise, I feel good but in terms of sharpness I have a bit to catch up and I will have to work hard on that over the next couple of weeks to get up to scratch on that.

"There are two games coming up and hopefully I can get some minutes under my belt as well in them depending on what the manager thinks."