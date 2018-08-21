Thierry Henry's representatives open talks with Bordeaux over managerial role

Thierry Henry could be making his first steps into club management

Bordeaux have begun preliminary talks with Thierry Henry’s representatives about the possibility of becoming their next manager, Sky Sports News understands.

The Ligue 1 side recently suspended manager Gus Poyet after he was critical of a transfer that had been made without his knowledge.

Bordeaux sold striker Gaetan Laborde to rivals Montpellier and Poyet reacted furiously after their Europa League win over FC Mariupol, labelling the transfer "a disgrace".

Poyet was suspended for a week with Eric Bedouet taking over for Sunday's league clash with Toulouse, which saw Bordeaux fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Henry's interest in the role was brought to light on Monday by his long-time manager at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger.

"Yes, he wants to do it," Wenger told Corse Matin. "He is intelligent and he has the qualities.

"The existential question that we always ask ourselves is whether we are ready to sacrifice our life for the coaching profession."

Henry has been working as an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez since 2016 and was part of the backroom staff that led the Red Devils to third at this summer's World Cup.