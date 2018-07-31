Barcelona interested in signing Simon Mignolet from Liverpool

Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports News understands.

Besiktas made contact with Liverpool over the availability of the Belgium international last week, but according to Sky sources the Turkish club are yet to follow it up with a firm approach.

Barcelona has emerged as another possible for the 30-year-old, who joined Liverpool in 2013 from Sunderland.

Mignolet lost his spot as No 1 at Anfield to Loris Karius last season and has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Alisson from Roma in a world-record £67m deal for a goalkeeper.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the current first choice goalkeeper at the Nou Camp, while his understudy Jasper Cillessen could be on the move, according to reports.

