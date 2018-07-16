Real Madrid president Florentino Perez obsessed with signing Neymar, says Graham Hunter

Will Neymar leave PSG this summer?

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter believes Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is "obsessed" with signing Neymar, but does not see how the move would happen this summer.

Neymar joined Paris St-Germain from Barcelona last summer and has a contract with the French champions until 2022.

Real, who have sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £105m, released a statement last week to deny speculation that they had made a bid for Neymar.

However, Hunter told the Transfer Talk podcast: "Florentino Perez is obsessed with signing Neymar. He was before Ronaldo left and it was one of the things that annoyed Ronaldo because the ruling king never likes to see a prince taking over his fiefdom.

"Neymar went to Real Madrid and trained there when he was a kid, they thought they had him signed and sealed before Barcelona nipped in and convinced him, his father and Santos that it had to be Barcelona.

"The most traditional thing in football is the guy who does you damage, turns your team over or scores, or the one you thought you had and got away, that's the signing that every club says we have to get and right a wrong."

However, while Real might be keen to sign Neymar, Hunter thinks it will be a difficult move to pull off this summer.

"I would be lying if I said there's an obvious means or any obvious will from PSG.

"I think Neymar would bite your hand off if you said here is a formula for you to get to Real Madrid, but given the high finances involved I am happy to say Neymar is a PSG player for at least one more season.

"I don't see how they achieve it but it is 100 per cent factual that Real Madrid are pouring every resource they have got, whether it's strategic or financial or marketing in order to try and get Neymar."

As well as Neymar, Real have also been linked with a move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

But Hunter also thinks that is unlikely after PSG were cleared of breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules - although that decision has been appealed.

"Because PSG are not as in as much jeopardy as people thought they might be after the FFP investigations by UEFA, PSG are not predisposed to see Mbappe and don't need to sell him now," said Hunter.

"So unless their financial situation changes radically and quickly, I think that's out of reach for Real Madrid too."