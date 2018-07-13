Real Madrid deny making a bid to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid have released a statement denying reports they have made a bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The Spanish club posted a statement on their website saying they have no plans to make any offer for the Brazil international, who has a contract with the French champions until 2022.

Juve sign Ronaldo on four-year deal

Speculation claiming Madrid had planned to launch a bid to sign the Brazil forward intensified following Cristiano Ronaldo's £105m move from Real to Juventus.

Neymar played for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia

The statement said: "In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player.

"The relationship between the two clubs is extraordinary so that if at some point Real Madrid were considering signing a PSG player, the first thing the club would do would be to make an official approach."

The latest denial is the second time in 10 days Madrid have been forced to deny interest in the striker after Spanish state television channel TVE reported they had made a world-record bid for Neymar, who has no release clause in his contract.