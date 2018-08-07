Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic happy at Real Madrid, says Julen Lopetegui

Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic have been linked with moves away

Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are "happy" at Real Madrid, says head coach Julen Lopetegui, amid reports the pair want to leave the Bernabeu.

Inter Milan made contact with Modric's agents over a possible move, according to Sky in Italy, but Real president Florentino Perez says anyone wishing to sign the midfielder must pay his £668m buy-out clause.

Reports in Italy have said Modric wants to move to the Serie A club and has agreed personal terms.

However, newly-appointed Madrid boss Lopetegui has echoed the words of Perez and dismissed any talk of losing Modric.

"The level of excitement is as high as it can be, as it is with most of the players," he said. "My understanding is that both are happy to be here."

"The president [Florentino Perez] was clear and unequivocal," Lopetegui said. "We're in no doubt at all that Modric is going to continue playing for us just as he has been."

Speaking while on duty with Croatia at the World Cup, Kovacic said he wanted to leave the Spanish capital in search of improved first-team opportunities.

Reports in Spain claim the central midfielder, who has been linked with Manchester City, has gone AWOL

"I've not seen that he's gone on strike," Lopetegui said. "He trained normally. Mateo is a member of the squad, and I am delighted with him."

Real are yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo following his £105m move to Juventus, but Lopetegui is confident the club will cope without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"My conversations with the club are private, but we are fully on the same page," he said. "One of recent history's most important players has left.

"I see this as an opportunity to move forward as a collective, and fulfil the demands at this club."