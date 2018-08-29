Mariano Diaz returns to Real Madrid from Lyon in five-year deal

Mariano Diaz has returned to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have re-signed striker Mariano Diaz from Lyon for £33m on a five-year deal, just a year after selling the player for £7.2m.

The 25-year-old striker, who scored 21 goals in 45 appearances for Lyon last season, will be presented as a Real Madrid player at the Bernabeu on August 31.

Lyon thanked Mariano for his efforts last season and expressed their delight that his performances for the club secured him a move to the champions of Europe.

The French club's statement also said the deal to sign Mariano from Real Madrid gave the Spanish giants a first-refusal on the player, meaning they could match any fee paid to Lyon for the player and be given priority.

Sevilla had been expected to sign the Dominican Republic international for a reported club-record fee. However, the Andalusian side's president Pepe Castro confirmed on Tuesday Real were set to hijack the deal.

"We are an ambitious club and things like that happen when you want players of this level," said Castro, speaking on Tuesday.

"It is true that Madrid had a preferential option and told us that they will exercise it but we still do not have the player's notification."

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele could potentially be a replacement for Mariano. Lyon's president Jean-Michael Aulas confirmed they had made contact with the player who he claims to be interested in a move to France.