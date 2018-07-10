Jean Michael Seri and Alassane Plea targets for Borussia Dortmund

Jean Michael Seri (left) and Alassane Plea

Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Nice over the signings of Jean Michael Seri and Alassane Plea, according to Sky sources.

Both Seri and Plea played under Dortmund manager Lucien Favre when he was manager at Nice.

Chelsea and Fulham remain interested in Seri, whose preference is to move to the Premier League. He almost joined Barcelona last summer when Raul Sanllehi - head of football relations at Arsenal - was in charge of recruitment at the Nou Camp.

Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on Seri but their top target has remained Napoli midfielder Jorginho - and talks continue over his proposed move to the Etihad.

Seri has one year remaining on his current contract at Nice and it is understood that the Ivory Coast international has a £35m release clause, which is in place until July 15.

Dortmund are also interested in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sources. The German club are expected to follow up that interest with an offer once the deal to take Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham United is finalised.