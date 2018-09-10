Dele Alli out of England squad to face Switzerland with muscle strain

Dele Alli suffered a minor injury against Spain on Saturday

Dele Alli has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland with a minor muscle strain.

Alli has returned to Tottenham for further treatment in the hope he will be available for their Premier League return against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.

He managed to get through 90 minutes in the 2-1 Nations League defeat but his absence will lead to an additional change for Tuesday's Kick It Out international at the King Power Stadium.

3:01 Rob Dorsett discusses England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision to call up Leicester City duo Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell to replace injured pair Luke Shaw and Dele Alli. Rob Dorsett discusses England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision to call up Leicester City duo Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell to replace injured pair Luke Shaw and Dele Alli.

Gareth Southgate had already brought Leicester pair Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray into his squad for the match on their home ground.

He is not expected to add any further players to his squad amid reports that Southgate could make as many as nine changes to his side against the Swiss.

2:24 Dermot Gallagher believes England were unlucky against Spain following Danny Welbeck's disallowed goal Dermot Gallagher believes England were unlucky against Spain following Danny Welbeck's disallowed goal

Chilwell and Gray are among players who could secure a senior debut, with goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Marcus Bettinelli also hoping to complete their rise to full England honours.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the game after sustaining a head injury in Saturday's game.

Shaw left the England camp on Monday following the concussion he suffered after a nasty collision with Spain right-back Dani Carvajal.

He had reported back to St George's Park for monitoring but was released to Manchester United after showing no ill-effects.