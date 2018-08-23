Will Grigg in Northern Ireland squad for UEFA Nations League opener

Will Grigg's Sky Bet Championship form for Wigan has earned him a recall to Northern Ireland's squad

Will Grigg has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Michael O'Neill has included the Wigan striker in his squad for the first time since November 2016.

Northern Ireland's Nations League opener at Windsor Park on September 8 will be followed by a friendly against Israel three days later.

Grigg took his tally for the season to three goals from four games as Wigan beat Stoke 3-0 on Wednesday evening.

He will face competition for a place in the side from Kyle Lafferty, who rejoined Rangers from Hearts on Wednesday.

O'Neill is without Chris Brunt, who announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday having made 65 appearances for his country.

Gareth McAuley is in the squad despite not currently being contracted to a club

Brunt's absence will make the presence of defender Gareth McAuley even more crucial. The 38-year-old is included despite not currently having a club.

Northern Ireland were drawn alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina and Austria in League B Group 3 of UEFA's new Nations League competition.