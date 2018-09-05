Germany News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Manchester City's Leroy Sane shoots hoops with Lebron James

Last Updated: 05/09/18 9:06am
0:22
Leroy Sane and his Germany team-mates try to impress Lebron James
Leroy Sane and his Germany team-mates try to impress Lebron James

Leroy Sane is struggling for game-time under Pep Guardiola, but the Manchester City forward seemed to impress Lebron James with his basketball skills.

The 22-year-old joined Germany team-mates Jerome Boateng, Antonio Rudiger and Serge Gnabry to shoot a few three-pointers watched by NBA icon James...with mixed results.

Germany vs France

September 6, 2018, 7:40pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Sane was left out of Germany's World Cup squad, but has since been recalled by manager Joachim Low, and they face France on Thursday in the Nations League, live on Sky Sports.

Play Super 6

Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK