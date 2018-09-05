Manchester City's Leroy Sane shoots hoops with Lebron James
Leroy Sane is struggling for game-time under Pep Guardiola, but the Manchester City forward seemed to impress Lebron James with his basketball skills.
The 22-year-old joined Germany team-mates Jerome Boateng, Antonio Rudiger and Serge Gnabry to shoot a few three-pointers watched by NBA icon James...with mixed results.
Sane was left out of Germany's World Cup squad, but has since been recalled by manager Joachim Low, and they face France on Thursday in the Nations League, live on Sky Sports.
