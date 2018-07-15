Fernando Torres calls for Spain unity under Luis Enrique

1:16 Former Spain striker Fernando Torres says their early World Cup exit was a wake-up call Former Spain striker Fernando Torres says their early World Cup exit was a wake-up call

Fernando Torres has called for unity in the Spain squad as they begin a new era under head coach Luis Enrique.

Spain's World Cup preparations were thrown into crisis when manager Julen Lopetegui was sacked the day before the tournament began after he agreed to become the new Real Madrid boss.

Although they went on to win their group under interim manager Fernando Hierro, they were knocked out in the last 16 after losing to hosts Russia on penalties.

Torres, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, says the players need to come together under former Barcelona boss Enrique.

Luis Enrique has signed a two-year contract with Spain

"About Luis Enrique, I wish him the best of luck," the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker said. "Star names are not the most important thing in the national squad of Spain. What we need is to be united.

"Before 2008, there were many difficulties and we had many critics. It was a wake-up call to be united (to be successful) I think that this is something that has been lost.

"I'm well aware of that recent League level and the players levels will result in good things and if all of us want to win, we will be able to do so."

Torres was presented to the media on Sunday by Japanese side Sagan Tosu after joining from Atletico Madrid.

He could make his debut on Wednesday after following former international team-mate Andres Iniesta to Japan.

Andres Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe after 22 years at Barcelona

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in May and Torres is looking forward to coming up against his close friend.

"We've played together since we were 15 years old," he added. "We said goodbye to our clubs on the same day. We won titles. And we made the decision to come to Japan.

"I'm sure that both of us have the same reasons to come to a country that has always been respectful to us and kind to us.

"I'm looking forward to playing against him. I wish him the best. But of course, I wish that we have the best luck."