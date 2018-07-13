Kylian Mbappe can win the Ballon d'Or, according to Didier Drogba

1:07 France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is a future contender for the Ballon d'Or, according to Didier Drogba France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is a future contender for the Ballon d'Or, according to Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba says there no reason why France's young superstar Kylian Mbappe cannot win football's most prestigious individual prize, the Ballon d'Or.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has scored three goals so far in the World Cup, three shy of Harry Kane who is on course to win the tournament's golden boot.

Drogba, who finished fourth on the 2007 Ballon d'Or list behind Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, is adamant Mbappe has the attributes to become one of the best in the world.

"He's a kid that I know. I've seen him play the last few years and I know the people who helped him to be the player he is now," Drogba said.

"I'm very happy for him. And if he continues like this, why not? Why not win the Ballon d'Or?"

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with team-mate Antoine Griezmann

The former Chelsea striker also recalls the time when he met the Paris Saint-Germain forward - and he was particularly impressed by the demeanour of the teenager.

"I had the chance to meet him and we had an important meeting with a lot of influential people in France, with the president Mr Macron," he added.

"We were exchanging ideas and when he started speaking I can tell you that the kid is 19-years-old but he's not a kid. He's very mature and he's very composed when he's talking."

Kylian Mbappe and Didier Drogba attend a lunch with French president Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace with in Paris, February 2018

Drogba also praised the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee system in Russia, insisting it's been a positive move for football.

"I think the VAR for me has been a success," he said. "It's the first time we use it in a big competition like this. Of course there's going to be ups and downs but, in general, I think everybody is pleased with what it brought to the game."