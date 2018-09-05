Neymar does his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression in Brazil training

Brazilian ace Neymar has previously named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his idols, so it's no surprise to see him emulate his iconic celebration after a goal.

The PSG forward was spotted in Brazil training bending a shot in the top corner and then pulling his best CR7 impression in front of his team-mates.

The pair met in last season's Champions League round of 16 when the Parisians faced Real Madrid where it was the Portuguese who performed his own celebration three times throughout the two-legged tie.

You can watch footage of Neymar impersonating Ronaldo in the video above.