WATCH: Neymar taunts Nimes fans with cry-baby celebration

Neymar hit back at taunting Nimes fans after scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's dramatic victory, which maintained their 100 per cent record at the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Kylian Mbappe was sent off in stoppage time as PSG sealed a 4-2 win against the French top-flight newcomers on Saturday night.

Home supporters at the Stade des Costieres unveiled a banner before kick-off directed at Neymar, in which they described him as a 'chorona' - a cry-baby in Portuguese.

The former Barcelona forward drew attention to himself during the World Cup in Russia due to his play-acting, and Nimes fans were only too keen to remind the player of his theatrics.

But when Neymar broke the deadlock after 36 minutes, the Brazilian ran over to the banner and mimicked crying.

Angel di Maria doubled the visitors' lead directly from a corner but Nimes responded with goals from Antonin Bobichon and Teji Savanier.

Thomas Tuchel's side re-established their lead after 77 minutes through Mbappe before Edinson Cavani added a late fourth.

But teenager Mbappe was then sent off after reacting angrily to a tackle from Savanier - who was also dismissed - in injury time.