Wayne Rooney unsure why Everton wanted him to leave

Wayne Rooney is in line to make his debut for DC United this weekend

Wayne Rooney admits he is unsure why he was not in Everton's plans for next season, despite being the club's top scorer "playing most of the season in midfield".

Rooney joined DC United just one season after returning to his boyhood club from Manchester United, and is now set to make his MLS debut in the early hours of Sunday morning against the Vancouver Whitecaps, live on Sky Sports Football.

The 32-year-old registered 11 goals and two assists for the Toffees last term, but has revealed the club made it clear they would not stand in his way of leaving Goodison Park.

"For whatever reason, I still don't know," he told ESPN. "I felt I was doing OK. I was top goal scorer playing most of the season from midfield, so…

"Everton made it clear towards the end of the season that they'd be happy for me to leave. But that's football. That gave me a decision to make, and I made this decision."

