Wayne Rooney insists DC United move does not mean winding down career

Wayne Rooney says his will to win remains as strong as ever and insists he has not moved to the MLS to simply wind down.

The former England captain signed for DC United on a three-and-a-half year contract after leaving Everton at the end of the Premier League season.

The 32-year-old follows in the footsteps of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Jermain Defoe, who all played in the USA towards the end of their careers.

"I want to win, that's the way I have always been and while I am playing football that will remain the same," Rooney said.

"I have not come here to wind down or to just come and enjoy the place. I have come here to play and win.

"It is a massive decision but we felt it was the right one. It was the right time and there are no regrets."

Rooney says he is ready if needed against Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday

Rooney, who has not played since the end of April, could make his MLS debut on Sunday when DC United host Vancouver Whitecaps, live on Sky Sports Football.

When asked if he was fit to start the game, Rooney said: "(I am) as ready as I can be. I obviously have not had as long as I would have had back at home because I have come here mid-season.

"If the manager needs me to start I will happily do that."