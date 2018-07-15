Wayne Rooney's MLS debut worth the wait for DC United fans, writes Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor

Wayne Rooney comes on to make his DC United debut

They had waited two-and-a-half weeks for Wayne Rooney to make his MLS debut. An extra 60 minutes wasn't going to hurt, writes Vinny O'Connor.

After all, this is a club that has taken 22 years to find a home that they can call their own.

That said, head coach Ben Olsen's decision to name Rooney among his substitutes wasn't quite in keeping with the eagerness around the club to see their landmark signing in action.

Despite Rooney's image adorning the front of the specially produced matchday programme and spearheading the stadium branding declaring 'this is OUR home', Olsen opted to take the sensible option of easing Rooney into first-team action as he continues to acclimatise and build up his match sharpness.

Wayne Rooney celebrates with Luciano Acosta (Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

While fitness is a work in progress, settling in has been a far quicker process.

As Rooney warmed up by the corner flag (his appearance greeted by a home crowd ovation) there was soon more to cheer about when Yamil Asad curled home from outside the area in the 27th minute, a spectacular first-ever goal at Audi Field. Rooney was on hand to fully join in with the celebrations before sending Asad back out on to the pitch with a pat on the back.

Then on 57 minutes, the time came. As Rooney readied himself on the sideline a cheer went up, with the board confirming his introduction. The bringing off of Darren Mattocks wasn't universally popular, but any dismay soon gave way to cheers once again as Rooney sprinted out on to the pitch for his first experience of the MLS, leading the attack as the lone striker.

Wayne Rooney celebrates a DC United goal against Vancouver Whitecaps

His impact was to have a hand in both moves that secured all three points, including an assist for Paul Arriola's second of the night.

The closest Rooney himself came to scoring on his debut - a feat he managed for Everton against Stoke last season - was a header beaten away at his near post by Brian Rowe.

Rooney signed a three-and-a-half year deal at DC United

A late questioning of referee Hilario Grajeda was further evidence that the competitive spirit hasn't dimmed. And there was enough in the way Rooney went about his business in linking the play along with the buzz his introduction created to suggest he can be a major influence in DC United's slim hopes of still gate-crashing this season's play-offs.

He greeted the final whistle with a smile, arguably a debut goal was the only thing more he could have asked for.

After the chants of 'we want Rooney', Audi Field's crowd weren't left disappointed. He said he's here to win and this was a near perfect way to begin.