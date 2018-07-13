Didier Drogba says England should be proud of World Cup achievement

1:07 Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba praises England's World Cup campaign in Russia and also reveals his best England player at the tournament. Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba praises England's World Cup campaign in Russia and also reveals his best England player at the tournament.

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba says England should be proud that they managed to reach this summer's World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Defeat to Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday means that England will be competing in Saturday's third-place play-off against Belgium rather than the World Cup final on Sunday.

However, Drogba, who was working as a pundit for various news outlets during the tournament, was impressed with England's achievements under Gareth Southgate.

"Of course it is [disappointing] because you're one step away from playing the final," Drogba said. "At the same time I think the country needs to be proud of this young generation and what they achieved.

"I was very surprised and happy with the atmosphere around the team and the media supporting the team. All the country were behind them, giving them a chance, not really believing in it but when they got closer you could see everyone was behind them.

"I was disappointed for them but at the same time I was happy that players like Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Rashford and all these young boys managed to perform at the highest level of competition in the world."

The England team applaud their fans after semi-final disappointment

Drogba, who played in three World Cups with Ivory Coast, also credited the English fans that travelled out to Russia to support the side.

"I think you have to give credit and respect to the English fans because they brought amazing entertainment," he said. "I was at the game against Croatia and they were singing all game.

"I'm used to it but I think for some people here it was their first experience of it and trust me, the English fans are one of the best in the world.

"It's really sad that they have to go but this is football."