European Paper Talk: Borussia Dortmund raising funds to finance Wilfried Zaha move

Germany

Borussia Dortmund could cash in on Andriy Yarmolenko after just one season with the club as they look to raise funds to finance a move to sign Wilfried Zaha. West Ham are keen admirers of the Ukraine forward and are lining up a potential £20m move after missing out on Javier Pastore. New Dortmund boss Lucien Favre wants to bolster his attacking options and believes Crystal Palace attacker Zaha is the man to help them challenge Bayern Munich at the summit of the Bundesliga. (SportBild)

With Josip Drmic's future at Borussia Monchengladbach uncertain, the Bundesliga team are in the market for two strikers this summer. The Swiss forward has just one year remaining on his deal and could be available for a cut-price fee, with the player not interested in extending his stay after not enjoying the best of spells at the Borussia Park. Mainz attacker Yoshinori Muto tops Gladbach's wish list and could be available for around (£8m) (€10m) due to his contract situation. (SportBild)

Spain

Barcelona are close to securing the signature of Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet. The 23-year-old reported Manchester United target is available for £31m (€35m) due to a clause in his contract. However, Barca want to renegotiate the deal to avoid paying a hefty tax bill on the release clause. Sevilla are reluctant to strike a deal which would see them pocket anything less. (AS)

Paulinho could be set to leave Barcelona after just one season with the La Liga champions. While the rest of the Brazil team returned to their homeland, the 29-year-old returned to Spain to negotiate his future with the club. A return to China could be on the cards for the former Tottenham midfielder. (Sport)

Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu is now on Atletico Madrid's radar. Diego Simeone and the recruitment team at the Wanda Metropolitano have identified the Turkey international as a potential signing if one of Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Stefan Savic or Lucas Hernandez were to leave. (AS)

France

Neymar has resigned himself to staying with Paris Saint-Germain and has now asked the Ligue 1 champions to bolster their attacking options by signing former team-mate Luis Suarez. The world's most-expensive player is not content with partnering Edinson Cavani at the Parc des Princes and believes Barcelona striker Suarez is the man to help get the best out of him with the pair enjoying a successful partnership at the Nou Camp. (Le10Sport)

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas believes Liverpool target Nabil Fekir will remain at the club next season. The France international was all set to move to Anfield before the Reds, according to reports, tried to restructure the deal and Aulas pulled the plug. (L'Equipe)

Eric Abidal could play a key role in helping Barcelona sign Adrien Rabiot. The PSG playmaker has just 12 months remaining on his deal in the French capital and has so far refused to sign a new contract. Former Barca defender Abidal is close to Rabiot's entourage and the La Liga team believe he could help sway the 23-year-old and sell him on the project at the Nou Camp. (Le10Sport)

Italy

Real Madrid are determined to sign a big name to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if the legendary forward does make the move to Juventus. But they have hit a stumbling block - PSG are not interested in losing either of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe. They are now exploring the possibility of signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and are even prepared to part with £150m to sign the Serb. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Manchester United are ready to launch a £40m bid for PSV Eindhoven's 22-year-old Mexican striker Hirving Lozano in the coming days. Lozano, linked with Arsenal and Barcelona, impressed at the World Cup and scored the winner against Germany. (Tuttomercatoweb)