Xherdan Shaqiri move to Liverpool could trigger Andros Townsend, Matt Ritchie, Michail Antonio deals

Xherdan Shaqiri's move to Liverpool could trigger deals for Andros Townsend and Matt Ritchie

Once Xherdan Shaqiri's deal to Liverpool is finalised, Sky Sports News understands it could trigger moves for Matt Ritchie, Andros Townsend and Michail Antonio.

Stoke City remain in talks with Newcastle over the signing of Ritchie, according to Sky sources, with the Magpies understood to want around £15m. Stoke are willing to pay £11.5m.

Shaqiri undergoing Liverpool medical

1:34 Xherdan Shaqiri looks to be on the move, so we have taken a look at some of his best moments from last season Xherdan Shaqiri looks to be on the move, so we have taken a look at some of his best moments from last season

The £13.5m they receive from Liverpool for Shaqiri could see them up their bid closer to Newcastle's valuation.

We are told Ritchie, who scored three goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season, is open to the move.

If the Scotland international goes to Stoke, Newcastle will use the money to fund a move for Townsend.

Crystal Palace are thought to want around £17m for the winger, who left Newcastle to go to Selhurst Park in 2016.

Townsend returning to St James' Park could see Crystal Palace use the funds to try and sign West Ham's Antonio.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week West Ham would consider offers upwards of £15m for Antonio as they look to recoup funds with their summer spending set to exceed £90m.