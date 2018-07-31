Liverpool's Ben Woodburn close to Sheffield United loan deal

Ben Woodburn is Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer

Sheffield United are close to agreeing a season-long loan move for Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn.

Aston Villa and Wigan have shown an interest in the highly-rated young forward but Chris Wilder's side now appear likely to win the race to sign the 18-year-old.

Sheff Utd vs Swansea Live on

Woodburn has featured prominently in pre-season and has recently returned to England from the US where he was part of the Liverpool squad that took part in the International Champions Cup campaign.

But while 29 Liverpool players travelled to the French town of Evian for a pre-season training camp on Monday, Woodburn was one of those who remained behind in order to secure a loan move.

Woodburn has spent over a decade in Liverpool's academy and became the club's youngest ever goalscorer when he netted in a 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Leeds in November 2016, aged 17 years and 45 days.

He has gone on to make 11 appearances for the Reds and made his international debut for Wales last year.

Fellow youngster Pedro Chirivella also did not travel to France with the rest of the squad as he closes in on a move to Norwegian champions Rosenborg.

Sheyi Ojo, who scored in the 4-1 win against Manchester United last weekend, was also absent from the 29-man training party. Sky sources understand the winger could depart the club before the end of the window, with Middlesbrough and West Brom reportedly tracking the player.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live on

Danny Ings, Lazar Markovic and Simon Mignolet, were also notable absentees but new signing Alisson met his new team-mates in France and trained for the first time as a Liverpool player on Tuesday.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.