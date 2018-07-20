Neymar says Cristiano Ronaldo will change Italian football
Ronaldo signed a four-year deal with Juventus this summer
Last Updated: 20/07/18 11:44am
Neymar believes Cristiano Ronaldo will "change Italian football" following his summer move to Juventus from Real Madrid.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Turin club for a fee in the region of £105m, declaring he wants to "mark the history of Juventus".
Neymar, who played down speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid saying he is staying at Paris Saint-Germain, is in no doubt that Ronaldo will have a massive impact in Serie A.
"I think Cristiano Ronaldo will change Italian football." he said. "It will again be the Italian football that I watched when I was a child because Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player.
"He is a legend in football, a genius."
Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies with Real Madrid on his way to becoming the club's all-time top scorer.
After so much success, Neymar thinks it cannot have been an easy decision to leave Madrid.
"I'm happy for his decision," Neymar added. "I think it is a difficult decision for him so I wish him good luck but not against Paris."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.