Neymar says Cristiano Ronaldo will change Italian football

Neymar believes Cristiano Ronaldo will "change Italian football" following his summer move to Juventus from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Turin club for a fee in the region of £105m, declaring he wants to "mark the history of Juventus".

Neymar, who played down speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid saying he is staying at Paris Saint-Germain, is in no doubt that Ronaldo will have a massive impact in Serie A.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo will change Italian football." he said. "It will again be the Italian football that I watched when I was a child because Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player.

"He is a legend in football, a genius."

Neymar says he is staying at PSG

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies with Real Madrid on his way to becoming the club's all-time top scorer.

After so much success, Neymar thinks it cannot have been an easy decision to leave Madrid.

"I'm happy for his decision," Neymar added. "I think it is a difficult decision for him so I wish him good luck but not against Paris."