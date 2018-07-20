Neymar dismisses Real Madrid link and says he's staying at Paris Saint-Germain

0:18 Neymar has dismissed speculation linking him with Real Madrid and says he is staying in Paris Neymar has dismissed speculation linking him with Real Madrid and says he is staying in Paris

Neymar has played down speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid and insists he is staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international became the world's most expensive footballer last year after moving to PSG from Barcelona in a £200m deal.

He won the domestic treble in his first season in France, scoring 19 league goals and providing 13 assists.

However, he has repeatedly been linked with a move to Real and he told reporters at an auction to raise money for his charity he will not be heading back to Spain.

"I'm staying. I'm staying in Paris," he said. "I have a contract. Most of the speculation is made by the media.

"Everyone knows my objective, why I went to Paris. I want to have success with that club and I hope next season could be wonderful."

The 26-year-old scored twice for Brazil as they reached the World Cup quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo's £105m move to Juventus added to the speculation the European champions were lining up Neymar as a replacement but the club issued a statement denying their interest in the 26-year-old.

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player," the statement said last week.

"The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance."