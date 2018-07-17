Neymar and Kylian Mbappe want to stay at PSG, says Luis Fernandez
Real Madrid have been linked with both players
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe want to stay at PSG, according to the sporting director of the club's youth academy.
Both PSG forwards have been linked with Real Madrid over the past year, with speculation intensifying in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Bernabeu to Juventus this month.
However, former PSG manager Luis Fernandez, who is now the sporting director of the club's youth academy, says the Brazil international and the teenage World Cup winner both want to stay put.
He told Radio MARCA: "Neymar has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. He wants to succeed, after not achieving it at the World Cup. I think that he wants to win titles with PSG.
"Mbappe? He stays too. He has said it, one hundred percent. He wants to win the Champions [League] with PSG. Financial fair play? It does not worry me. The important thing is that both Neymar and Mbappe want to stay at PSG."
Real have released two separate statements this month denying that they have bid for either Neymar of Mbappe.
Mbappe became the second-most expensive player in history behind Neymar when he joined PSG on a permanent deal from Monaco for £166m earlier this year.
