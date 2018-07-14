European Paper Talk: Neymar set for bumper new deal at Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar could be about to sign new terms with PSG

With the majority of players now free from World Cup duty, it seems that the transfer window is hotting up with deals being done left, right and centre.

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer Neymar a bumper new contract to ward off interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants released a statement on Friday evening confirming that they do not intend on making a bid for the 26-year-old but it seems PSG want to make sure the Brazilian is still in the French capital for the start of the new season. (AS)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt and Croatia winger Ante Rebic. The 24-year-old is set to feature for his country in the World Cup final and would cost United somewhere in the region of £40m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have made strengthening the midfield a main priority this summer and are interested in PSG's Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla. (Mundo Deportivo)

While Rabiot is believed to have held discussions with Barcelona, Mino Raiola has reportedly offered Pogba to the Catalan giants. The Frenchman endured mixed fortunes at United last season amid reports of a strained relationship with Mourinho. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina is set to join Everton after failing to nail down a place at the Camp Nou. The towering centre-half impressed for Colombia at the World Cup, scoring three times, but has expressed frustration over a lack of opportunities at Barca. While Everton are the frontrunners for the 23-year-old's signature, Leicester City and West Ham remain interested. (Sport)

Italy

Real Madrid remain very much interested in Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder emerged as one of European football's hottest properties following a breakout season with Lazio and is valued at around £100m.

Juventus have also expressed an interest, but it is believed that Real are heading the queue for the 23-year-old's services. (Il Tempo)

Inter will make a move to sign Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta. The Italian joined the Blues last summer but failed to make an impression during his first season at Stamford Bridge. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter have also turned their attention to Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic after losing hope over securing a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United have tabled a bid for AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci. The 31-year-old Italy international only joined the Rossoneri from Juventus last summer but Milan need to sell players in order to ease financial worries. PSG will compete with United for Bonucci. (La Repubblica)

France

Inter Milan want to sign PSG winger Angel Di Maria. The Argentina international joined the French side from Manchester United back in 2015 but has been reportedly made available for transfer by Thomas Tuchel. Di Maria would cost the Nerazzurri around £50m. Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested. (Paris United)

Loic Remy has completed a move to Lille, with the former Newcastle and QPR striker joining from Las Palmas. (L'Equipe)

Portugal

Manchester City target Rafael Leao will sign a five-year deal with Borussia Dortmund in the coming days after rescinding his contract with Sporting Lisbon. Leao travelled to Germany with his father this week to meet Dortmund officials but a breakdown in communication meant nobody from the Bundesliga club was there to meet them. It is not expected to impact the 19-year-old's move, however. (A Bola)