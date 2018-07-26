Newcastle confirm departure of Matz Sels to Strasbourg

Matz Sels has left Newcastle after making 14 appearances in two seasons

Goalkeeper Matz Sels has left Newcastle and completed a permanent transfer to French side Strasbourg.

Sky sources understand the Ligue 1 outfit have paid Newcastle a fee of around £3.5m to secure the services of the 26-year-old stopper.

Sels - a Belgium international - joined Newcastle from Ghent in a deal worth in the region of £6m in 2016, but could only manage 14 appearances during his spell on Tyneside.

He spent last season on loan back in his homeland at Anderlecht after falling down the pecking order at Newcastle. Sels made 37 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht last term, three of which came in the Champions League.

Newcastle signed Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal last month after the Slovakia international goalkeeper impressed while on loan from Sparta Prague last season.

Rafael Benitez's side confirmed the arrival of defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo earlier on Thursday and are on the verge of signing Japan international striker Yoshinori Muto from German club Mainz.