Wes Hoolahan in talks with Fleetwood Town

Wes Hoolahan left Norwich after 10 seasons at Carrow Road

Former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan is in talks with Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town.

The 36-year-old became a free agent this summer after ten years at Carrow Road where he made 354 appearances, scoring 53 goals.

It was thought the Irishman would move abroad, but it now looks like Fleetwood could secure his services.

2:31 Highlights: Scunthorpe 0-5 Fleetwood Highlights: Scunthorpe 0-5 Fleetwood

Fleetwood currently sit sixth in League One with seven points from four matches, after winning 5-0 at Scunthorpe on Wednesday.

Hoolahan retired from international football earlier this year after making 43 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.