Don Goodman's Carabao Cup predictions

Don Goodman offers his predictions for two of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round ties.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm)

I think it'll be very tight. Forest are unbeaten but they have drawn four of their five Championship games so far, while Newcastle have had it tough, having faced, and lost to, Spurs and Chelsea already. Rafa will keep it tight and make things really difficult, although you'd think they might try and open up a little bit more against a Championship side. I'm going to go for a draw.

Don predicts: 1-1 with Gil Dias to score first (45/1 with Sky Bet)

Marco Silva will be encouraged by the Toffees' draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, but will no doubt be disappointed to have thrown away a two-goal lead. Coaches want their teams to be playing well and I think Everton are. Rotherham had a terrific 3-1 home win over Wigan in the first round and took a much-needed three points from Millwall in their latest league fixture.

They've lost both of their away Championship games, conceding seven in the process so it's very hard for me to see anything other than an Everton win.

Don predicts: 3-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Don's earlier predictions...

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Both of these teams are struggling and haven't started the season well and I think, if you are Manuel Pellegrini and you've lost every game, you need to go stronger than you otherwise would. Wimbledon had a good win against Portsmouth in the first round, but I can't see them having enough to shock the Hammers in this one.

Don predicted: 0-2 with Chicharito to score first

Bournemouth v MK Dons

Eddie Howe's men have got off to a good start in the Premier League this season and they earned a point in an eventful game against Everton at the weekend. Paul Tisdale has adapted well after leaving Exeter in the summer and is showing what a great coach he is at this level, with MK already second in League Two after five games.

As I recall, Howe has made a significant number of changes - sometimes the whole team - but even if that is the case, you just can't imagine that the visitors will have enough to match Bournemouth.

Don predicted: 3-1

Brentford v Cheltenham

I like Brentford and I really like Dean Smith. I think he's a high-calibre coach that improves players that play under him and they play a really attractive brand of football. It's hard to make a case for Cheltenham regardless of the fact that Brentford will probably rotate.

The sacking of Gary Johnson last week was a real shock but then, typically, they won at the weekend in the first game after his departure and only time will tell if that's going to be the right move or not. Nonetheless, it's hard to see them making any impact on Brentford, who do like to score goals.

Don predicted: 4-1

Brighton v Southampton

It's hard to gauge how seriously either side is going to take this competition, really. I've seen both of them already this season; Brighton were awful against Watford on the opening day but they've obviously dramatically to beat Man United and to give Liverpool a tough test.

Southampon probably didn't deserve to lose to Leicester on Saturday but that loss means they are still without a win and I think, given the stresses of last season, that Southampton probably need to progress in this one, more so than Brighton. I think Mark Hughes might just go a little stronger than Chris Hughton and for that reason I'll back the Saints.

Don predicted: 1-2

Burton Albion v Aston Villa

Burton are in the midst of a relegation hangover at the moment and they've lost four of their first five games since relegation back to League One, but the game that they did win was at home. Villa will probably rest a lot of players but though the theory says they should have too much, it's a game that I've got a gut feeling won't be straightforward for Steve Bruce's men.

They struggled past Yeovil in round one and Burton gave them a real game at the end of last year at Villa Park; they've given them problems in the past and it's another one I'm backing to go to penalties.

Don predicted: 1-1

Stoke v Huddersfield

Much needed win for Stoke at the weekend and they've got a big squad so now you'll expect rotation from Gary Rowett in spite of that. Several fringe players will hope to impress to capitalise on the feel-good factor of getting that win under their belt.

As for Huddersfield, I would expect that this competition is not a priority for them and, as such, I expect them to make a whole host of changes. They've already had their struggles so there'd be no surprise if a Championship side beat a Premier League side.

Don predicted: 2-0

West Brom v Mansfield

Last time at the Hawthorns West Brom put seven past QPR, so they'll expect to be able to brush aside a League Two team, despite making hard work of beating Luton in round one. Mansfield's 6-1 win over Accrington was probably the standout performance of the last round. They've proved they are hard to beat but I expect West Brom just to have enough.

Don predicted: 1-0