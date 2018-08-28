Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United: Carabao Cup second-round tie live on Sky Sports Football

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has insisted he will continue to do things his way ahead of his side's Carabao Cup second-round trip to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

The Spaniard was criticised by television pundits for the defensive approach he adopted during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at St James' Park, but remains unrepentant as he prepares for the match at the City Ground.

"You can have the head of a mouse or a tail of a lion," Benitez said.

"In the Championship we were top scorers and we conceded fewer goals than anyone, so we were strong, we were attacking, everybody was happy and we won the Championship.

"The year after we had to defend and we did it really well, so this group of players, the commitment is there. It's so obvious that to finish 10th means that they were working so hard and they were doing so well. The fans appreciated that and everybody was happy.

"This year, you can talk and you can say whatever you want, but the transfer window will have an impact on tactics. With the team that we have, we are doing well - we could have drawn against Tottenham, we could have won against Cardiff, we could have drawn against Chelsea.

"I am not happy because we didn't do it, I'm not happy because we didn't get the points that maybe we deserved.

"But we are in a good position in terms of confidence in the team and the way that we work."

Benitez will head to Forest without Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie through injury and Isaac Hayden through suspension, and once again denied he has had a bust-up with skipper Lascelles amid reports of a training-ground disagreement.

Asked if he had spoken to the defender, he said: "I was talking with him before the game, because he came to support the team. After the game when he was leaving, I saw him.

"I was talking with him this morning maybe three or four times because his partner is having a baby in a few days and we don't know when. I am asking him all the time."

Forest, meanwhile, are also likely to make changes for Newcastle's visit after their 2-2 draw with Birmingham at the weekend.

Centre-back Michael Hefele and right-back Sam Byram are set to be handed starts, while manager Aitor Karanka must check on the fitness of Michael Dawson and Lewis Grabban after they missed Saturday's Championship game with injury.

However, Adlene Guedioura is unlikely to feature as he continues his recovery from a fractured cheekbone picked up in Forest's 2-2 draw at Wigan, with either Ryan Yates or Liam Bridcutt set to be given a chance to impress in the Algerian's absence.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle faced last season in the League Cup second round - Forest won 3-2 at St. James' Park.

Newcastle won against Nottingham Forest the last time they faced them at the City Ground in the League Cup, winning 4-3 in extra-time with Fabricio Coloccini scoring the winner in the 120th minute.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last seven home League Cup matches against Premier League opponents, most recently a 4-0 reverse against Arsenal in 2016-17.

Should Newcastle fail to qualify for the third round of the League Cup, it'll be the first time they've been absent from the third round in consecutive seasons since a run of seven seasons between 1977-78 and 1983-84.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has won just two of his last seven away League Cup games - both against Leeds (September 2009 with Liverpool and December 2012 with Chelsea).

