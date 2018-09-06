Charlie Nicholas' Nations League predictions: England v Spain and Scotland v Belgium

Charlie Nicholas previews the Nations League action

Charlie Nicholas provides us with his predictions for the inaugural round of the UEFA Nations League.

The first round continues with England welcoming Spain to Wembley on Saturday, while Charlie's Scotland play in a friendly against Belgium on Friday.

Here's what the Arsenal and Celtic legend is predicting for the fixtures live on Sky Sports Football...

England v Spain (Saturday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Football and SS Main Event)

The confusing thing about what Gareth Southgate has been saying is I'm not quite sure what this other cycle of youth is, as they're already a young side.

People are talking about Harry Kane being tired but I don't understand this talk at all. I just don't think he's in top form.

England will be looking to continue their momentum from the World Cup

People either like this competition or not, and I'm not really sure about the worth of it as I don't think England or Spain will really go for it given the other demands of their players.

I could see Southgate making quite a few changes and trying something different and Spain might even do the same. I see an open and attractive game but no real desperation to win it.

Charlie predicts: 1-1 and Isco to score first (35/1 with Sky Bet)

Scotland v Belgium (Friday from 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event and SS Football red button)

Well, my country are caught at a crossroads where we had hardly any players available against Peru and Mexico but now Alex McLeish has a healthy squad to work with.

I'm delighted Andrew Robertson has been named captain and it is more than justified. We don't have instant options for the role and he's a regular starter in the biggest club represented across our squad.

1:28 Alex McLeish gives his verdict on the new UEFA Nations League Alex McLeish gives his verdict on the new UEFA Nations League

I'm interested to see how McLeish is going to play and I can see him opting for a back three, with Kieran Tierney on the left of the three. I'd like to see two up front with Leigh Griffiths and Steven Naismith, who I thought was finished but is back scoring goals for Hearts.

I can see Belgium playing a strong side, with Eden Hazard and co, but they're way ahead of us in their evolution as a team, so I don't see anything other than a defeat here.

Charlie predicts: 1-3 and Hazard to score first (45/1 with Sky Bet)

Northern Ireland v Bosnia (Saturday from 1.30pm, Sky Sports Football and Main Event)

Michael O'Neill always tends to get a well organised, well-drilled group, but a lot of his players are hitting the age barrier where you start to worry about them against quality opposition.

They have a lot of pride about them and they look forward to these sort of games where they can surprise you with a performance. They will see these games as real opportunities to get into the higher pots.

However, Edin Dzeko has the outstanding quality in this game and O'Neill's defence will have their work cut out in keeping him quiet.

Charlie predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Italy v Poland (Friday from 7.40pm, Sky Sports Football and SS Mix)

Italy need to get the fans back on board and Roberto Mancini will know that is his biggest first task.

The tough question is what his best team is as they've got a lot of decent players, but are lacking the sort of world-class talent we usually associate with Italy, although they're still a level above Poland despite Robert Lewandowski being the best player on the pitch.

Charlie predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Turkey v Russia (Friday from 7.40pm, Sky Sports Football red button)

Let's face it, these two countries don't like each other, so the obvious angle is high on the discipline front for me.

I can't separate them as neither side has real attacking quality and I can see them getting bogged down with trying to kick each other.

Charlie predicts: 0-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Switzerland v Iceland (Saturday from 4.55pm, Sky Sports Football)

Now the time is coming that Iceland's generation is starting to tire and their manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has left, so the new man in charge, Erik Hamren, has a tough job on his hands.

Heimir Hallgrimsson has been in charge of Iceland since 2013

Switzerland still have talent with Xherdan Shaqiri as their main man and Granit Xhaka presumably offering more influence than he does for Arsenal.

Charlie predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)