Charlie Nicholas' Nations League predictions: Wales v Republic of Ireland, England v Spain

Charlie Nicholas previews the Nations League action

Charlie Nicholas provides us with his predictions for the inaugural round of the UEFA Nations League.

The first round sees Wales host the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night before England welcome Spain to Wembley on Saturday, while Charlie's Scotland play in a friendly against Belgium.

Here's what the Arsenal and Celtic legend is predicting for the eight fixtures live on Sky Sports Football...

Wales v Republic of Ireland (Thursday, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

I can see Ryan Giggs taking this competition seriously and he has the weapons to get off to a good start. Gareth Bale has started the season in good form and Aaron Ramsey is fit and ready to supply the star man.

The Republic of Ireland are always difficult to beat but they don't have resources of real quality. They're hard workers and give Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane everything they've got, but I think Giggs is building something very exciting.

Charlie predicts: 2-0 and Bale to score first (18/1 with Sky Bet)

England v Spain (Saturday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event)

The confusing thing about what Gareth Southgate has been saying is I'm not quite sure what this other cycle of youth is, as they're already a young side.

People are talking about Harry Kane being tired but I don't understand this talk at all. I just don't think he's in top form.

England will be looking to continue their momentum from the World Cup

People either like this competition or not, and I'm not really sure about the worth of it as I don't think England or Spain will really go for it given the other demands of their players.

I could see Southgate making quite a few changes and trying something different and Spain might even do the same. I see an open and attractive game but no real desperation to win it.

Charlie predicts: 1-1 and Isco to score first (35/1 with Sky Bet)

Scotland v Belgium (Friday, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Well my country are caught at a crossroads where we had hardly any players available against Peru and Mexico but now Alex McLeish has a healthy squad to work with.

I'm delighted Andrew Robertson has been named captain and it is more than justified. We don't have instant options for the role and he's a regular starter in the biggest club represented across our squad.

I'm interested to see how McLeish is going to play and I can see him opting for a back three, with Kieran Tierney on the left of the three. I'd like to see two up front with Leigh Griffiths and Steven Naismith, who I thought was finished but is back scoring goals for Hearts.

I can see Belgium playing a strong side, with Eden Hazard and co, but they're way ahead of us in their evolution as a team, so I don't see anything other than a defeat here.

Charlie predicts: 1-3 and Hazard to score first (45/1 with Sky Bet)

Northern Ireland v Bosnia (Saturday, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football)

Michael O'Neill always tends to get a well organised, well-drilled group, but a lot of his players are hitting the age barrier where you start to worry about them against quality opposition.

They have a lot of pride about them and they look forward to these sort of games where they can surprise you with a performance. They will see these games as real opportunities to get into the higher pots.

However, Edin Dzeko has the outstanding quality in this game and O'Neill's defence will have their work cut out in keeping him quiet.

Charlie predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Germany v France (Thursday, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football)

We spoke in the summer about nations on the decline and I said Germany were a side where I didn't see anything positive happening. It might not often be the case but I proved to be correct in the summer.

Roberto Mancini is the new Italy head coach

I don't see where they're going, especially having kept the manager after such an embarrassing World Cup. They lack pace at the back and I genuinely don't know which direction they are going in, but they will be absolutely determined to start putting things right here.

However, the French have nothing to prove and all the qualities Germany are lacking so I can see them inflicting further misery on Joachim Low's side.

Charlie predicts: 1-2 and Kylian Mbappe to score first (40/1 with Sky Bet)

Italy v Poland (Friday, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Italy need to get the fans back on board and Roberto Mancini will know that is his biggest first task.

The tough question is what his best team is as they've got a lot of decent players, but are lacking the sort of world-class talent we usually associate with Italy, although they're still a level above Poland despite Robert Lewandowski being the best player on the pitch.

Charlie predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Turkey v Russia (Friday, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football)

Let's face it, these two countries don't like each other, so the obvious angle is high on the discipline front for me.

I can't separate them as neither side has real attacking quality and I can see them getting bogged down with trying to kick each other.

Charlie predicts: 0-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Switzerland v Iceland (Saturday, 5pm, Sky Sports Football)

Now the time is coming that Iceland's generation is starting to tire and their manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has left, so the new man in charge, Erik Hamren, has a tough job on his hands.

Heimir Hallgrimsson has been in charge of Iceland since 2013

Switzerland still have talent with Xherdan Shaqiri as their main man and Granit Xhaka presumably offering more influence than he does for Arsenal.

Charlie predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)