Portsmouth 1-1 Shrewsbury: Brett Pitman penalty rescues Pompey

2:04 Portsmouth 1-1 Shrewsbury Portsmouth 1-1 Shrewsbury

Brett Pitman came off the bench to save Portsmouth from defeat with a late penalty to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury at Fratton Park.

The visitors were on top for the majority of the game and took the lead through Greg Docherty, only to have their first win on the season snatched away from them.

Shrewsbury had a number of chances and could have taken the lead in the 26th minute via Lenell John-Lewis, who headed just over the bar from a Shaun Whalley corner.

Portsmouth came alive in the second half and Gareth Evans came close to giving them the lead but his header was met by an excellent Joel Coleman save in the 65th minute.

But it was Docherty who broke the deadlock when he took advantage of a Christian Burgess defensive blunder to stroke home with his first touch of the game.

However, Pompey's Jamal Lowe was tripped by Omar Beckles in the box, leaving Pitman to step up and fire his effort past Coleman in the 87th minute.