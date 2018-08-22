Rangers v FC Ufa preview: Kyle Lafferty should feature

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates his side's aggregate win over Maribor

Kyle Lafftery should feature for Rangers as they face FC Ufa in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg.

Rangers announced the signing of Northern Ireland striker on Wednesday, in time to have him registered ahead of Wednesday evening's deadline.

Lafferty, 30, won three league titles in a four-year spell in his first stint at Rangers between 2008 and 2012 and becomes Steven Gerrard's 12th new signing since taking charge in May.

"He knows what this club is about. There is no risk in terms of him performing in front of the demands of this crowd and this club, and the expectation," said Gerrard.

"I believe we're a young squad so he brings vital experience to us. He's a Rangers nut, he is desperate to come, and I think he ticks all the boxes that I'm looking for, what I want from a frontman."

Kyle Lafferty should feature for Rangers on Thursday

Meanwhile, Rangers' opponents FC Ufa have been granted visas to travel to Scotland for the play-off round first leg.

Ufa set up their trip to Glasgow by knocking out Progres Niederkorn on Thursday but the short turnaround after that match in Luxembourg had left club officials scrambling, with current tensions between the UK and Russia making the situation more complex.

Team news

Gerrard's joy was tempered by news that Jamie Murphy has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Tests showed the winger had damaged a cruciate ligament when he twisted his knee on the Rugby Park surface during Rangers' victory at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Gerrard said: "It's sad news for Jamie. I'm bitterly disappointed over it. He will be missing for the remainder of the season. He's got an ACL injury and we got the news we all didn't want.

Midfielder Lassana Coulibaly will also miss his third successive match since picking up a knock against St Mirren.

Full-back Borna Barisic is ineligible, while Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans and Lee Wallace remain sidelined.