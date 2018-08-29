Reading 0-2 Watford: Domingos Quina stunner helps Hornets cruise through to third round

2:06 Highlights: Reading 0-2 Watford Highlights: Reading 0-2 Watford

A much-changed Watford maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-0 win at Reading in the Carabao Cup second round.

In a low-key tie, the Hornets went in front just before half-time when striker Isaac Success tucked in from close range.

Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina secured victory against a poor Reading side just past the hour-mark with an unstoppable strike from long distance.

Watford - fourth in the Premier League after winning their opening three games - made 11 changes from the side that defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Reading sit in 23rd spot in the Sky Bet Championship, without a victory in five outings, but having drawn their past two away matches.

Manager Paul Clement made eight changes to the team that drew 1-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday thanks to Sam Baldock's 93rd-minute penalty.

Domingos Quina (C) scored a screamer on his Watford debut

Neither side showed much adventure in a mediocre opening spell. Reading wing-back Chris Gunter tested Heurelho Gomes with a searching early cross, but the Watford goalkeeper held on to it comfortably.

Watford replied with an ambitious 35-yard free-kick attempt from Marc Navarro, which home 'keeper Sam Walker gathered easily.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Adrian Mariappa and Ben Wilmot wasted presentable opportunities for Watford, but Reading should have gone ahead soon after.

Gunter again crossed nicely from the right and Mark McNulty, after showing initial neat control, blazed his shot over the crossbar.

It proved costly, with Watford going ahead in the 36th minute. Adam Masina escaped down the left flank and crossed for Success to wrongfoot Walker before tapping into the empty net.

It was the Nigerian forward's second goal for the club and first since October 2016.

Reading's Yakou Meite and Watford's Adam Masina (left) battle for possession at the Madejski Stadium

Success could have trebled his tally early in the second period. First, he headed narrowly over from a centre from Kiko Femenia, before nodding wide after Masina had crossed from the left.

Reading offered little in response and fell 2-0 behind in the 62nd minute after only half clearing a corner. Quina unleased a superb 30-yard drive that flew past Walker.

Navarro could have increased their winning margin - Walker made a fine save to keep out his fierce shot - but Watford still cruised into the third round.