Luke Littler darts schedule, next match, latest results and world ranking plus how to watch and stream live

Luke Littler is a household name and fan favourite after a remarkable rise in darts at the 2024 and 2025 World Darts Championships.

The teenager missed out on the world title at Alexandra Palace after losing to Luke Humphries in 2024, but became the sport's youngest world champion at 17 years old after hammering Michael van Gerwen in January 2025.

Keep track of Littler's schedule and results, and get the lowdown on the new sporting star, from his walk-on song to his favourite football team.

Luke Littler profile Age: 18

DOB: January 21, 2007

Born: Runcorn

Lives: Warrington

Nickname: The Nuke

Littler's 2025 darts schedule and next match

After losing in the quarter-finals of the World Masters, Littler started the defence of his Premier League Darts title in Belfast but lost to Van Gerwen in an all-time classic encounter.

However, he bounced back a week later to win the second night in Glasgow after beating Humphries in the final but lost to Gerwyn Price in his first match in Dublin.

He then made it to the final in Exeter and was beaten by Humphries in the final but then went onto win against Nathan Aspinall in Brighton on a night where both Humphries and Rob Cross hit nine-darters.

Night Six in Dublin also brought another final and despite moving to the top of the Premier League table, Littler came off second best in a 6-3 loss to Price.

However, he triumphed in Cardiff a week later, beating Van Gerwen 6-4 in the final, during which he threw a nine-dart finish after following two 180s with T20, T17 and then D15.

Littler's dominance in the Premier League then continued on Night Eight in Newcastle as he picked up his fourth nightly win with a 6-1 demolition of Humphries.

Littler also cruised to a maiden Ladbrokes UK Open title after thrashing three-time champion James Wade 11-2 in a one-sided final and he defended his Belgian Darts Open title with an 8-5 victory over Mike De Decker in March.

A quarter-final exit to Chris Dobey in Night Nine of the Premier League in Berlin was followed by a semi-final loss to Humphries in Manchester a week later, before Night 11 in Rotterdam saw Littler lose to Bunting in the final leg of his semi-final.

Littler lost to Gian van Veen in the semi-finals of the German Darts Grand Prix, with Van Gerwen winning that event before beating the Englishman 6-5 in the quarter-finals of Night 12 of the Premier League in Liverpool.

What did Littler win in 2024?

Littler went mainstream at Ally Pally during a sensational run at the 2024 World Darts Championship.

A 106.12 average saw Littler thrash Christian Kist in the first round, and the teenager suddenly earning worldwide attention saw off Brendan Dolan and Cross in his breakout tournament, only to lose a thrilling final 7-4 to Humphries.

The attention did not appear to faze him, because Littler swiftly won his first PDC senior title in his debut event on the Tour at the Bahrain Darts Masters in January - hitting a nine-darter against Aspinall in the process.

Littler made his Players Championship debut in Wigan on February 12 - and promptly hit a nine-darter.

The youngster went on to make waves on the European Tour in 2024, winning both the Belgian Darts Open and Austrian Darts Open, after which his vanquished final opponent declared him a "generational talent".

Littler hit a nine-darter in the Premier League final against Humphries at London's O2 arena, joining an illustrious winners list of Phil Taylor, Wade, Gary Anderson, Van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton, Glenn Durrant and Raymond van Barneveld.

The teen also claimed several other titles in 2024, before warming up for the World Darts Championship by winning the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts, storming to a 16-3 win over Martin Lukeman.

He capped off the year and started 2025 by becoming world champion after overcoming an early score against Ryan Meikle, where he made history with a new set average record of 140.91, before going on to beat Van Gerwen in a largely one-sided final.

Littler's current world ranking and prize money

Littler entered the 2024 World Darts Championship ranked 164th in the world and over a year later, after becoming world champion, he rose to second on the PDC Order of Merit*, which is based on prize money won over a two-year period from ranking tournaments, and crucially determines the line-up for several major tournaments over the calendar year.

According to the PDC rankings, Littler has banked more than £1m, with only Humphries earning more over the last two years.

*Correct at March 2025

When did Littler start playing darts?

Littler first picked up a set of darts when he was just 18 months old.

He began training at the St Helens Darts Academy at the age of nine, under the watchful eye of co-founder Karl Holden.

"He was good when he was nine years old," Holden said. "When he got to 10, when we ran the darts academy, we had a rule, to play on stage you had to be over 15. We had to change that for Luke because of his ability, he was just unbelievable. He was playing U21s when he was 10 because he was simply too good.

"We've had over a thousand kids at the academy over the years. Some play well for a few years then leave, some don't progress as much as they expected, but Luke's just shocked us."

A 12-year-old Littler won the England Youth Grand Prix in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt on all sports.

In 2021, he won the England Open youth title and notched up his first seniors title at the Irish Open. In the same year, Littler punched in a nine-darter at the JDC MVG Masters tournament.

In 2022, Littler averaged 121.86 in one of his matches as he starred at the WDF Europe Cup Youth, where he won gold in the three men's competitions (singles, team and overall). That performance saw him selected by England for a youth tournament where he also struck gold.

Littler won the Junior World Championship at the end of the year, and further youth titles came in 2023 - including the PDC World Youth Championship.

What's his nickname?

Littler's official nickname is 'The Nuke'. The moniker is emblazoned on the back of his purple and yellow shirt.

Van Gerwen mischievously dubbed him 'Kebab Boy' after Littler jokingly said he liked to celebrate victory with a greasy snack...

What's Littler's walk-on song?

Littler thrills fans by swaggering out on stage to 'Greenlight' by Pitbull.

The teenager has said a trip to Wrestlemania 33 in Florida - where he "sung his head off" hearing the hit as a 10-year-old - inspired his song choice.

A natural showman, Littler seems to relish the big stage, whether it's stoking the crowd or winding up his rivals...

And he's not averse to sampling fellow competitors' walk-on routines, too...

The World Championship finalist uses his own set of darts manufactured by sponsors Target. They're a pixel grip, which tend to be expensive compared to normal darts with longer 45mm points.

He uses the No 6 K Flex in 26mm, which makes the arrows an all-in-one system so they don't pop off when he holds a bunch of flights.

Littler stands in a standard position, holding his darts with his thumb, finger and middle finger, with the point lying on his forefinger.

The teenager uses longer points so that when the darts sits in the board there's more room of scoring a maximum or 140.

What football team does Littler support?

As well as following rugby league side Warrington Wolves, Littler is a big Manchester United fan.

He was given the red-carpet treatment at the start of the 2024, meeting legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and recently ran the rule over his favourite former United players, including David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And he's tried to teach the current crop a thing or two at the oche...

Littler had expected a hostile reception due to his footballing allegiance when the Premier League Darts tournament rolled into Liverpool, but he cheekily responded to the crowd's boos by reminding them of Everton's Merseyside derby win the previous night.

What do people say about him?

Phil Taylor: "I like his attitude towards the game, I like it because he's got that little bit of needle when he gets beat. Some people call it cocky, some people call it arrogance, it's not, it's nothing to do with that. The lad knows his ability, he knows how good he is and he knows he can get better."

Michael van Gerwen: "Luke has a very bright future ahead of him. We all know that, but you still want to stop him, and you have to do the right things against him. His scoring power is immense. Do I have to chase him? He has to chase me still. I'm about 150 tournaments in front of him, so good luck to him."

Michael Smith: "Everyone's fallen in love with him. He's even bigger than Phil Taylor who won 16 world titles, Luke is the most popular thing in darts."

Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle: "I'm a darts fan first and foremost; I was watching (the World Darts Championship) and I had goosebumps watching him. I love people achieving and that was a boy achieving something on the world stage. We may never see the like again. We saw it with Phil Taylor and then we saw it with Michael van Gerwen. This may be the third coming of that. I don't know, but I'm a little bit carried away."

