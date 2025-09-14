DP World Tour 2025 schedule: Tournaments, dates, venues, Rolex Series events, golf majors and more

Take a look at the tournament dates and venues for the 2025 DP World Tour season, with a minimum of 42 tournaments taking place across at least 26 countries.

The returns of the Austrian and Turkish Opens, as well as a host of new tournament venues, headline a global 2025 calendar that sees players competing for a record total prize fund of $153m outside the majors.

A brand new tournament - the DP World India Championship - has been added in October as the Delhi Golf Club returns to the schedule for the first time since 2016. It will be the tour's second visit of the year to the country after March's Hero Indian Open. The $4m prize pot will be a record for a tour event in India.

The 2025 calendar consists of three distinct phases for the second successive season, beginning with five Global Swings ahead of the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs in November.

Rolex Series events and major championships in bold

Opening Swing

November 21-24 2024 - BMW Australian PGA Championship - Winner: Elvis Smylie

November 28-December 1 - ISPS Handa Australian Open - Winner: Ryggs Johnston

December 5-8 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Winner: Johannes Veerman

December 12-15 - Alfred Dunhill Championship - Winner: Shaun Norris

December 19-22 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - Winner: John Parry

International Swing

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Winner: Tyrrell Hatton

January 23-26 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Winner: Alejandro del Rey

January 30-February 2 - Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship - Winner: Laurie Canter

February 6-9 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Winner: Haotong Li

February 20-23 - Magical Kenya Open - Winner: Jacques Kruyswijk

February 27-March 2 - Investec South African Open Championship - Winner: Dylan Naidoo

March 6-9 - Joburg Open - Winner: Calum Hill

Asian Swing

March 20-23 - Porsche Singapore Classic - Winner: Richard Mansell

March 27-30 - Hero Indian Open - Winner: Eugenio Chacarra

April 10-13 - The Masters - Winner: Rory McIlroy

April 17-20 - Volvo China Open - Winner: Ashun Wu

April 24-27 - Hainan Classic - Winner: Marco Penge

European Swing

May 8-11 - Turkish Airlines Open - Winner: Martin Couvra

May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Winner: Scottie Scheffler

May 22-25 - Soudal Open - Winner: Kristoffer Reitan

May 29-June 1 - Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand - Winner: Nicolai von Dellingshausen

June 5-8 - KLM Open - Winner: Connor Syme

June 12-15 - US Open - Winner: JJ Spaun

June 26-29 - Italian Open - Winner: Adrien Saddier

July 3-6 - BMW International Open - Winner: Dan Brown

Closing Swing

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - Winner: Chris Gotterup

July 10-13 - ISCO Championship - Winner: William Mouw

July 17-20 - The 153rd Open - Winner: Scottie Scheffler

July 17-20 - Barracuda Championship - Winner: Ryan Gerard

August 7-10 - Nexo Championship - Winner: Grant Forrest

August 14-17 - Danish Golf Championship - Winner: Marco Penge

Back 9 events

August 21-24 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Winner: Alex Noren

August 28-31 - Omega European Masters - Winner: Thriston Lawrence

September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open - Winner: Rory McIlroy

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Winner: Alex Noren

September 18-21 - FedEx Open de France - Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France

September 26-28 - 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black GC, Farmingdale, New York, USA

October 2-5 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland

October 9-12 - acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

October 16-19 - DP World India Championship - Delhi Golf Club, India

October 23-26 - Genesis Championship - Venue TBA, South Korea

DP World Tour Play-Offs

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE

