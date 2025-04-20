DP World Tour 2025 schedule: Tournaments, dates, venues, Rolex Series events, golf majors and more
Five Rolex Series events, record prize money, new venues and returning events all feature on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule; Global Swings, the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs form three phases of the Race to Dubai season
Monday 21 April 2025 00:04, UK
Take a look at the tournament dates and venues for the 2025 DP World Tour season, with a minimum of 42 tournaments taking place across at least 26 countries.
The returns of the Austrian and Turkish Opens, as well as a host of new tournament venues, headline a global 2025 calendar that sees played competing for a record total prize fund of $153m outside the majors.
The schedule consists of three distinct phases for the second successive season, beginning with five Global Swings ahead of the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs in November 2025.
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺
- DP World Tour's 2025 schedule: What has changed? 🏌️
- Latest DP World Tour news, reports and highlights 📰▶️
Rolex Series events and major championships in bold
Opening Swing
November 21-24 2024 - BMW Australian PGA Championship - Winner: Elvis Smylie
November 28-December 1 - ISPS Handa Australian Open - Winner: Ryggs Johnston
December 5-8 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Winner: Johannes Veerman
December 12-15 - Alfred Dunhill Championship - Winner: Shaun Norris
December 19-22 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - Winner: John Parry
International Swing
January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Winner: Tyrrell Hatton
January 23-26 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Winner: Alejandro del Rey
January 30-February 2 - Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship - Winner: Laurie Canter
February 6-9 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Winner: Haotong Li
February 20-23 - Magical Kenya Open - Winner: Jacques Kruyswijk
February 27-March 2 - Investec South African Open Championship - Winner: Dylan Naidoo
March 6-9 - Joburg Open - Winner: Calum Hill
Asian Swing
March 20-23 - Porsche Singapore Classic - Winner: Richard Mansell
March 27-30 - Hero Indian Open - Winner: Eugenio Chacarra
April 10-13 - The Masters - Winner: Rory McIlroy
April 17-20 - Volvo China Open - Winner: Ashun Wu
April 24-27 - Hainan Classic - Mission Hills, Haikou, China
European Swing
May 8-11 - Turkish Open - Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
May 22-25 - Soudal Open - Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
May 29-June 1 - Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand - Gut Altentann GC, Salzburg, Austria
June 5-8 - KLM Open - The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
June 12-15 - US Open - Oakmont CC, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA
June 26-29 - Italian Open - Argentario GC, Porto Ecole, Tuscany, Italy
July 3-6 - BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
Closing Swing
July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
July 10-13 - ISCO Championship - Hurstbourne CC, Louisville, Kentucky, USA
July 17-20 - The 153rd Open - Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland
July 17-20 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, California, USA
August 7-10 - D+D Real Czech Masters - Venue TBA, Czech Republic
August 14-17 - Danish Golf Championship - Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
Back 9 events
August 21-24 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
August 28-31 - Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open - The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland
September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
September 18-21 - FedEx Open de France - Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France
September 26-28 - 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black GC, Farmingdale, New York, USA
October 2-5 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
October 9-12 - acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
October 16-19 - Event TBC
October 23-26 - Genesis Championship - Venue TBA, South Korea
DP World Tour Play-Offs
November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland