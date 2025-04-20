DP World Tour 2025 schedule: Tournaments, dates, venues, Rolex Series events, golf majors and more

Take a look at the tournament dates and venues for the 2025 DP World Tour season, with a minimum of 42 tournaments taking place across at least 26 countries.

The returns of the Austrian and Turkish Opens, as well as a host of new tournament venues, headline a global 2025 calendar that sees played competing for a record total prize fund of $153m outside the majors.

The schedule consists of three distinct phases for the second successive season, beginning with five Global Swings ahead of the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs in November 2025.

Image: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will both feature on the DP World Tour

Rolex Series events and major championships in bold

Opening Swing

November 21-24 2024 - BMW Australian PGA Championship - Winner: Elvis Smylie

November 28-December 1 - ISPS Handa Australian Open - Winner: Ryggs Johnston

December 5-8 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Winner: Johannes Veerman

December 12-15 - Alfred Dunhill Championship - Winner: Shaun Norris

December 19-22 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - Winner: John Parry

International Swing

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Winner: Tyrrell Hatton

January 23-26 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Winner: Alejandro del Rey

January 30-February 2 - Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship - Winner: Laurie Canter

February 6-9 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Winner: Haotong Li

February 20-23 - Magical Kenya Open - Winner: Jacques Kruyswijk

February 27-March 2 - Investec South African Open Championship - Winner: Dylan Naidoo

March 6-9 - Joburg Open - Winner: Calum Hill

Asian Swing

March 20-23 - Porsche Singapore Classic - Winner: Richard Mansell

March 27-30 - Hero Indian Open - Winner: Eugenio Chacarra

April 10-13 - The Masters - Winner: Rory McIlroy

April 17-20 - Volvo China Open - Winner: Ashun Wu

April 24-27 - Hainan Classic - Mission Hills, Haikou, China

European Swing

May 8-11 - Turkish Open - Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, where Xander Schauffele claimed his maiden major in record-breaking fashion

May 22-25 - Soudal Open - Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium

May 29-June 1 - Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand - Gut Altentann GC, Salzburg, Austria

June 5-8 - KLM Open - The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

June 12-15 - US Open - Oakmont CC, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA

June 26-29 - Italian Open - Argentario GC, Porto Ecole, Tuscany, Italy

July 3-6 - BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Closing Swing

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive how Robert MacIntyre secured a thrilling victory at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open

July 10-13 - ISCO Championship - Hurstbourne CC, Louisville, Kentucky, USA

July 17-20 - The 153rd Open - Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland

July 17-20 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, California, USA

August 7-10 - D+D Real Czech Masters - Venue TBA, Czech Republic

August 14-17 - Danish Golf Championship - Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

Back 9 events

August 21-24 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

August 28-31 - Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open - The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final day of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, where Billy Horschel claimed a dramatic play-off victory

September 18-21 - FedEx Open de France - Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France

September 26-28 - 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black GC, Farmingdale, New York, USA

October 2-5 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland

October 9-12 - acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

October 16-19 - Event TBC

October 23-26 - Genesis Championship - Venue TBA, South Korea

DP World Tour Play-Offs

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.