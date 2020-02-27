Gallagher Premiership: What to look out for this weekend

Attentions turn back to the Premiership this weekend in a Six Nations fallow week. Here's what to keep an eye out for across the country...

Gloucester in need of a win

Gloucester's form has fallen off a cliff. Having begun 2020 with back-to-back bonus-point wins, they are on a four-game losing streak and losing ground in the top-four race.

Johan Ackermann has told his side to cut out the mistakes as they begin the second half of the Premiership season at home to second-placed Sale on Friday (7.45pm).

The Gloucester head coach welcomes back Italy duo Jake Polledri and Callum Braley while Tom Marshall returns from injury to start full-back. He is without Louis Rees-Zammit, however, the Wales wing missing out due to illness.

Sale are sitting pretty in second place after last weekend's crushing win over Leicester. They claimed a bonus-point victory at Kingsholm last season but their away form has been an Achilles heel during this campaign.

They are without Mark Wilson following his call-up by England so Ben Curry comes in at openside flanker.

Basement battle

Were it not for Saracens' demise, Leicester's home game with Worcester would have been marked as a relegation eight-pointer, but it remains an important game for both teams in their attempts to kick-start underwhelming campaigns.

Leicester have gotten their act together at Welford Road, winning their last three home games, but last week's 33-point hiding by Sale will have dented already brittle confidence.

Worcester have been beaten in their last four matches but on each occasion they came away with a losing bonus point. Throw in the fact they have won their last five games against Leicester and Alan Solomons' side will be confident of a victory that will put daylight between the Warriors and their 11th-placed hosts.

Saints and Sarries seek response

Leicester were not the only ones who coped a hiding in round 11. Northampton and Saracens both suffered 50-point beatings and they will be keen to atone at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

Chris Boyd described Northampton's capitulation at Exeter as "horrible". That was Saints' third straight Premiership defeat, which has dented their hopes of a home semi-final.

Irrespective of what they say publicly, it must be difficult for the Saracens players to focus on on-field matters while their futures remain up in the air.

Sarries' away form has deteriorated, losing three road games in a row including heavy defeats at Harlequins and Wasps. Mark McCall's team will have revenge on their minds after losing at home to Northampton on the opening day of the season, but this is a game Saints should be winning if their harbour serious title hopes.

Elsewhere....

Otherwise this week, league-leaders Exeter travel to face Harlequins at the Stoop on Saturday (3pm kick-off), while Sunday sees a pair of offerings as London Irish host Wasps (2.30pm) and Bath host Bristol (3pm) in what should prove a fierce West Country derby!