Rugby Stars Quiz: Referee Special - Wayne Barnes vs Ben O'Keeffe

This week sees the fifth episode of our new 'Rugby Stars Quiz'. Half an hour of rugby questions; some serious, others more light-hearted.

Two international referees go head to head in this week's episode with Wayne Barnes taking on Ben O'Keeffe. And it's North versus South in terms of hemisphere. Who will be celebrating come the final whistle?

The host is Sky Sports' lead commentator of over two decades, Miles Harrison, and he asks the questions and keeps the contestants in check.

Our first episode saw Wales fly-half Dan Biggar take on England hooker Jamie George, before our second saw a 2009 Lions special between former Leinster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions No 8 Jamie Heaslip and Springbok speedster, Bryan Habana.

For our third match-up, it was rugby vs cricket as Biggar and George returned to team-up and challenge England pair Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope, while our fourth saw a Red Roses face off, as 2019 Women's World Player of the Year Emily Scarratt took on former team-mate Danielle Waterman.

The quiz format changes slightly for each episode. Harrison explains the rules at the start so that both teams are fully prepped before going into battle. We won't spoil the fun here, though - watch it and feel free to join in and play along too.

Enjoy Episode 5!