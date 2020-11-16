Wasps head coach Lee Blackett signs contract extension with Premiership club

Lee Blackett guided Wasps to the Premiership final last season, where they were beaten by Exeter

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has signed a contract extension with the Gallagher Premiership club.

Blackett guided Wasps to the Premiership final last season when they were beaten narrowly by Exeter.

Wasps' run to Twickenham featured 11 wins from 12 starts under Blackett before knocking Bristol out in the play-offs.

He had been promoted to interim head coach in February and then given the role on a full-time basis two months later.

Wasps have also announced extended terms for Blackett's four senior coaches - Ian Costello, Richard Blaze, Martin Gleeson and Matt Everard.

Blackett said: "I am delighted to have agreed a new contract with the club and that we will continue working together as a coaching team for the foreseeable future.

"These have been challenging times for everybody, and I'm really proud of the way that the coaches and staff have stepped up during this period.

"We are working hard to develop a brand of winning rugby that gets supporters off their seats and having a nucleus of motivated and passionate coaches is key to achieving this.

"We showed glimpses of our true potential last season and it's brilliant that we have been able to retain our coaching team so we have a strong base and can plan for the next few years with a level of certainty.

"We are fully focused on preparing for the new season and fulfilling the potential this squad has."