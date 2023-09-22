Wales' co-captain Dewi Lake left out of squad for Rugby World Cup Pool C crunch match against Australia

Wales co-captain and hooker Dewi Lake has missed out on a place in Wales' match-day 23

Wales co-captain and hooker Dewi Lake has missed out on a place in Wales' match-day 23 for the Rugby World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday.

Head coach Warren Gatland named the same team that defeated Fiji 12 days ago, with Ryan Elias starting at hooker in a side skippered by flanker Jac Morgan.

Elliot Dee provides cover for Elias on the bench, while lock Adam Beard will win his 50th cap as Wales target a victory that would secure an impressive fourth successive World Cup quarter-final appearance.

Morgan captains the side and starts his third match of the tournament after coming in as a late injury replacement for Tommy Reffell against Portugal last weekend. Taulupe Faletau at No. 8 and Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing are the other two players to start in all of Wales' pool matches so far.

"Everyone wants to be involved and there were some disappointed players this week, which is exactly what we want with competition strong across the squad" Gatland said of his team selection.

"Every game in the World Cup is tough, the stakes are high and this will be no different. Australia have talented players and we know they will want to come out and put in a performance" he added.

Aaron Wainwright returns at blindside flanker to complete the back row, while Josh Adams at wing and Liam Williams at full-back join Rees-Zammit in the Wales back three.



Nick Tompkins and George North continue their centre partnership. Gareth Davies is named at scrum-half with Dan Biggar returning at fly-half.



In the front row, Elias is named at hooker for his tenth RWC appearance across two tournaments. Gareth Thomas starts at loosehead prop and Tomas Francis is at tighthead prop.



Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski and Henry Thomas, who is in line to make his RWC debut from the Wales bench, are the front row cover. Dafydd Jenkins is the second row cover and Taine Basham is the final forward replacement for the second match running.

Wales team news: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Louis Rees Zammit, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Josh Adams,

10. Dan Biggar, 9. Gareth Davies, 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard

6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Jac Morgan, captain, 8. Taulupe Faletau.



Wales replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Henry Thomas, 19. Dafydd Jenkins, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Gareth Anscombe, 23. Rio Dyer.

Australia team news: 15. Andrew Kellaway, 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13. Jordan Petaia, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Ben Donaldson, 9. Tate McDermott; 1. Rob Valetini, 2. Tom Hooper, 3. Rob Leota, 4. Richard Arnold, 5. Nick Frost, 6. James Slipper, 7. David Porecki (captain), 8. Angus Bell.

Australia replacements: 16. Matt Faessler, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Pone Fa'amausili, 19. Matt Philip, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Nic White, 22. Carter Gordon, 23. Suliasi Vunivalu.