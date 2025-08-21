Women's Rugby World Cup: USA international Kathryn Treder on balancing two careers, the Ilona Maher effect and landmark tournament

USA international Kathryn Treder is gearing up for one of the biggest tournaments of her career.

It is an opportunity made possible by working as a data scientist, a second job that has allowed her to pursue rugby in England.

Now, the Loughborough Lightning hooker is preparing to feature in the Women's Rugby World Cup, taking place in England, and she is determined to leave a lasting impact.

"I don't know if I would be able to play in England if I didn't have a second job," Treder said.

"It's the case right now in the United States, at least for women's rugby players, it's semi-professional, where our costs will be covered by the league, but we still don't make money as a salary.

"It's also true in England and the PWR [Premiership Women's Rugby], where I think we're relatively well supported. I'm on a salary, but I break even every month, and I'm not able to put money away unless I have a second job and secondary income.

Image: Treder in action during round two of the 2024 Pacific Four Series against New Zealand

"I think there's more pressure on women to have a second career, and we're still searching for parity between men and women; that's ultimately the end goal."

The 29-year-old works at Libraries Without Borders, a non-profit organisation that provides access to knowledge in under-resourced communities, after graduating from Stanford University.

"I'm really interested in equity and social justice outside of rugby," Treder said.

"I know rugby won't be my job forever. So, I'm using my education to build a skill set that will help me be marketable after my rugby career ends

"That's also something that I want to keep cultivating little by little."

From pay-to-play models to the world stage

Image: USA's Kristine Sommer (L) and Treder (R) during the Rugby World Cup 2021 game against Italy

Eleven years ago, while heading to Stanford University, Treder was approached by a stranger on a bus who suggested she try out for the rugby team.

Treder was a varsity wrestler and track athlete in high school. "Being an athlete has always been a really important part of my identity," she says.

Treder was then identified by USA Rugby during the 2019 WPL All-Star Tournament and later made her debut for the USA against Canada in 2019.

She then earned selection for the Rugby World Cups in New Zealand in 2021 and England in 2025.

"It's absolutely surreal. When I started playing rugby, I didn't hear about it until college, but now it's becoming bigger and bigger," said Treder.

"When I was playing stateside, I played in a pay-to-play model. I was buying all my flights, paying my club dues and volunteering for the club.

"It's an absolute dream come true to be playing during this time when women's sport is becoming so popular and getting, I think, the credit that women have deserved for a really long time. It's so thrilling.

"So much has changed [since her 2019 debut], but especially the fanfare and the hype around women's rugby has increased.

"I think even the product we're putting out, the speed of the game, how smart our players are and how exciting the rugby we play is, all of that has evolved."

The Ilona Maher effect

If there were to be a poster girl for women's rugby in 2025, it would undoubtedly be Ilona Maher, the Olympic bronze medallist and the world's most followed rugby player on social media.

The US star signed for Bristol Bears for the latter half of the last Premiership Women's Rugby season, making her debut in January and pulling in a record crowd of 9,240 for a women's game at Ashton Gate stadium.

Maher was honoured with the Best Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award at the 2025 ESPY Awards, and in her acceptance speech, she encouraged everyone to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup.

"You're not going to understand it the first time you watch it. You're not going to understand it the second time either, but just keep watching," Maher said.

"It's taken me seven years and two Olympics, but I finally broke through.

Image: Ilona Maher alongside Bristol Bears' fans during a Premiership Women's Rugby match in February

"I know it's just me up here, but I'm a team-sport athlete through and through, and my team-mates are the reason I am the way I am.

"Sport does amazing things for a girl who didn't understand why her body looked the way it did. Sport gave me an outlet and showed me how capable I can be.

"Take up space. Pitch it faster. Run harder. Put another plate on the bar. And never tone it down."

Maher has been included in the USA's squad for the World Cup and will feature alongside Treder.

"What she has done for the game has been absolutely phenomenal," Treder said.

"The crowds and the new fans that she's bringing in. I know people were traveling from the States to England just to watch her play, and it's just amazing.

"Social media has made the sport and its athletes more accessible. It gives us the ability to tell our own stories and connect with fans."

Era-defining World Cup awaits

The Women's World Cup takes place in England from August 22, with the Red Roses, who made it to the final of the 2022 edition, facing USA in the opener at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

New Zealand defeated England in 2022 to win the title for the sixth time, but playing on home turf will mean the Red Roses have a clear advantage.

The tournament has already surpassed expectations with over 300,000 tickets sold, more than double the total attendance from RWC 2021 in New Zealand, and is now firmly on course to become the biggest Women's Rugby World Cup in history.

"There's definitely nerves," said Treder, about the opener.

"England are the favourites and it's their hometown, but I always say it's all about who shows up on the day. We played England in the WXV and the scoreline wasn't in our favour, but we did give them a good run.

"We're only getting better, and I still back us. If nothing else, I hope we put on a good show."