Jonathan Davies hails brother James Davies for earning Wales call-up for England clash

Jonathan Davies believes his brother James has "got the chance he deserves" after the flanker was called up for the fourth time to play for Wales against England at the Principality Stadium.

James and Jonathan are long term club team-mates with Pro14 side Scarlets, but are yet to feature until this weekend as a duo lining up for their national side.

Jamie and Nicky Robinson were the last two brothers to play for Wales in 2006.

Jonathan (centre) is more experienced than his sibling at international level, having scored 15 tries in 74 appearances for his country since making his debut against Canada in 2009.

He played the full match in the side's reverse warm-up clash as Wales were condemned to a 33-19 defeat to England on August 11.

Davies believes his brother can "give a good account of himself", as Wales look to bounce back from their Twickenham setback in preparation for the World Cup next month.

"We've had a few days off and since we've come back in there's been a focus. Getting beaten on Saturday might have helped us re-focus the mind", he said.

James Davies was a Pro14 title winner with Scarlets in 2016/17

"He [James] can handle himself, to be honest. It's great news for him and I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes.

"He's worked hard over the summer. He's always given a good account of himself and I'm sure he'll do that on Saturday.

"Look we're preparing to hopefully go to a World Cup and we're not going to sugarcoat it at all this weekend.

"We want to go out there and give a great account of ourselves and warrant a seat on the plane to Japan."

James will start as openside flanker alongside back-row pair Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright against Eddie Jones' side on Saturday.

The 28-year-old's chances of gaining more call-ups in previous years have been hampered by numerous long-term injury lay-offs.

He ruptured ligaments in his knee last autumn, which ruled him out four months, and made just eight appearances for his club side during 2018/19.

Jonathan, who himself missed Wales' 2015 World Cup campaign through injury, says his brother can use the setbacks as motivation to perform well for his country.

"It's part and parcel of professional sport, unfortunately," he said.

"Using the drive and hunger to want to get back to the top level helps everyone get over these injuries.

"He's worked hard over the summer and he's got the chance he deserves."

Wales have named their team for Saturday's sell-out match against England in Cardiff

Flanker Davies will be hoping his performance in Cardiff warrants selection for Wales' 2019 Rugby World Cup squad to travel to Japan; with the 2015 quarter-finalists beginning their campaign against Georgia on September 23.

Gatland has made three changes for the upcoming warm-up game, with James Davies coming in for Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar replacing the injured Gareth Anscombe, and Jake Ball being given the nod ahead of Adam Beard.

The Wales head coach will name his final World Cup squad on September 1.